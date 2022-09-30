SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’.

Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.

Apart from the single, Seungkwan has also released a “special film” treatment accompanying the track and sat down with Spotify for an exclusive interview. Both of these can be accessed through Spotify’s K-Pop ON! Track platform.

“When it comes to covers, I like to challenge myself with songs that are different from my usual genre and style as an artist,” Seungkwan said of the new single in a press release. “‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles has been my go-to song for the last couple of months, so I hope they enjoy this single as much as I did creating it.”

Seungkwan, alongside his SEVENTEEN bandmates, are currently on the Southeast Asia leg of their ‘Be The Sun’ world tour. The group kicked off their tour of Asia with a two-day residency in Jakarta last weekend, and they are set to hold shows in Bangkok, Manila and Singapore next month.

SEVENTEEN’s world tour was preceded by the release of ‘Sector 17’, a repackaged version of their fourth studio album, ‘Face The Sun’, which first dropped in May.