SEVENTEEN subunit BSS announce February comeback, the trio’s first new music in five years

SEVENTEEN subunit BooSeokSoon, or BSS, will be returning with a new single album next month.

On January 9 at Midnight KST, K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN announced via a teaser poster that its subunit BSS – comprising members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi – will soon be making their first-ever comeback, almost five years after the act was first launched. The name BSS stands for “BooSeokSoon”, which combines each of the members’ real names.

According to the poster, the trio will be releasing their first single album on February 6. Details such as its title and tracklist are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

SEVENTEEN’s BSS subunit was first launched in 2018 with the digital single ‘Just Do It’, a song co-produced by bandmate and boyband’s lead producer Woozi. The trio had performed the track at a fan-meeting that year before they released its music video, which featured footage from the performance.

The boyband also recently wrapped up their ‘Be The Sun’ world tour, which first began in Seoul, South Korea in June 2022 in support of their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’. The tour included a total of 29 shows across North America and Asia.

During the Japanese leg of the tour, SEVENTEEN also launched their edition of parent label HYBE’s The City project, which brought collaborations with local businesses and attractions to create city-wide fan experiences involving food, merchandise and more.

In other SEVENTEEN news, member Vernon recently released his debut mixtape ‘Black Eye’ in December 2022, making him the fourth member of the group to drop solo music.