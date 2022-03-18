SEVENTEEN’s The8 drops wistful music video for Chinese-language single ‘Hai Cheng’

SEVENTEEN member The8 has unveiled his brand-new Chinese-language single ‘Hai Cheng’.

On March 18 at 11am KST, Chinese SEVENTEEN member The8 released his fourth solo single, titled ‘Hai Cheng’, alongside its accompanying video treatment. The clip starts with The8 returning home, before he walks around the living room reminiscing the memories that took place in that space.

“The day winter comes / People’s smiles are concealed by their scarves / I long to become a ray of light and caress her face / When blossoms bloom expressions,” The8 croons longingly in the chorus.

Titled after Hai Cheng City, the singer’s hometown in China’s Liaoning province, ‘Hai Cheng’ marks The8’s first solo track since last April’s ‘Side By Side’, which was released in both Korean and Chinese. Its accompanying music video also featured cameos by fellow SEVENTEEN members DK, Dino and Jun.

That project had been the follow-up to his 2020 single ‘Falling Down’, which itself came a year after he dropped his debut solo track ‘Dreams Come True’.

In other SEVENTEEN news, Pledis Entertainment confirmed yesterday that the 13-piece would be returning this May with a new full-length album, marking the K-pop boyband’s first domestic comeback of 2022, arriving seven months after their October 2021 mini-album ‘Attacca’ mini-album.

The upcoming project will also be the group’s fourth full-length album, coming almost three years after their previous record ‘An Ode’, which dropped in September 2019. That album featured 11 tracks, led by the title track ‘Fear’.