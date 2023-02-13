SEVENTEEN member The8 has fractured his clavicle

Member The8 of boyband SEVENTEEN has injured his left clavicle but remains “highly determined” to participate in promotional activities, Pledis Entertainment has revealed.

On February 13, the K-pop agency announced on Twitter that the idol would be wearing a neck brace at upcoming events after he sustained a fracture on his left clavicle.

“A part of The8’s left clavicle has been fractured and the medical staff advised he should wear a brace to fix the fractured area and refrain from making excessive movements,” said the agency, which added that the artist was intent on attending SEVENTEEN’s upcoming engagements despite his injury.

“The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements; however, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top most priority as per recommended by the medical staff,” Pledis said.

The agency then listed a number of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming events that The8 is set to attend, including their Carat Day Live fan-signing event in China, and the group’s fan-meeting concert ‘SEVENTEEN in Carat Land’ this coming March. Pledis added that the singer would be allowed to participate in the upcoming events while wearing a neck brace, “so long as it does not put too much strain on his recovery”.

“We will do our best to aid in The8’s treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible,” it finished.

In other SEVENTEEN news, the boyband’s subunit SEVENTEEN BSS – comprising members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi – recently made a comeback with their first single album ‘Second Wind’, led by the title track ‘Fighting’ featuring NME 100 act Lee Young Ji.