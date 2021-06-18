SEVENTEEN’s The8 to minimise activities after sustaining ankle injury

SEVENTEEN member The8 will be minimising physical activity during upcoming performances after sustaining an ankle injury.

On June 17, Pledis Entertainment released a statement regarding The8’s participation in the group’s upcoming activities for their new mini-album ‘Your Choice’. According to the agency, the idol received an examination at a hospital after he experienced pain during choreography practice.

“He was advised by medical personnel that, while his daily routines will not be affected, he should focus on treatment, get sufficient rest and minimise intense physical activities including choreography,” Pledis shared.

The agency also stated that The8 had expressed his desire to take part in SEVENTEEN’s upcoming activities. As a result, the singer will be participating in official promotions for ‘Your Choice’ while minimising his role in performances to avoid “undue strain”.

세븐틴 디에잇 미니 8집 활동 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/DJ0aMhG2Qa — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) June 17, 2021

“We will place the utmost priority in assisting The8 in his treatment and recovery so that he can rejoin his fans in full health,” the agency stated.

SEVENTEEN’s eighth mini-album ‘Your Choice’ is the group’s first domestic release as a group since ‘Semicolon’, which dropped in October 2020. Earlier this year, The8 released his solo track ‘Side By Side’. It was released in both Korean and Chinese, and is his third solo single following last year’s ‘Falling Down’ and 2019’s ‘Dreams Come True’.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Wonwoo released the R&B-influenced track ‘Bittersweet’ featuring soloist Lee Hi just last month. The R&B-inflected track dropped alongside a melancholic music video starring the two boyband members.