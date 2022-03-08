SEVENTEEN’s Vernon talks Charli XCX: “Thank you for acknowledging my existence”

SEVENTEEN member Vernon has spoken about his love for English singer Charli XCX and their recent collaboration.

Last month, the K-pop idol teamed up with Charli on a special remix of her recent single ‘Beg For You’, where he contributed a brand-new English-language verse. The remix came shortly after a string of online interactions between both Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN, after fans suggested that the duo work together.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the K-pop idol revealed that he is “still having a hard time grasping this reality” that they have worked together. “I just really want to say thank you to Charli for acknowledging my existence,” he said.

Advertisement

Vernon also touched on his love for Charli XCX’s music, which he describes as “really beautiful”. He added: “[Discovering her music] was a whole new world for me, really. I feel vulnerability, but at the same time, invincibility in her music. There’s something really beautiful about it,”

Elsewhere during the interview, Vernon also opened up about and reflected on his growth as an artist since his debut in 2015. “I think I’ve become more subtle, not only music-wise, but overall as a person,” he says. “I feel vulnerable when I feel like I’ve exposed too much of my emotions.”

In other news, Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 in late February after experiencing a sore throat the day before. Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the idol had come into contact with several bandmates prior to his diagnosis, but ensured that all four members have since tested negative for the virus.