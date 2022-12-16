SEVENTEEN member Vernon announces plans to release debut solo mixtape this month

Vernon of SEVENTEEN has revealed plans to release his debut solo mixtape later this year.

The rapper announced the forthcoming release of his solo project, titled ‘Black Eye’, through a teaser image posted to SEVENTEEN’s official social media accounts earlier today. According to the teaser image, Vernon’s debut solo mixtape is due out on December 23 at 2pm KST.

Other details, such as its availability on major music sites, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

With this, Vernon will now be the fourth SEVENTEEN member to release a solo project. In January, member Woozi released his debut solo mixtape ‘Ruby’. A year before that, member Hoshi made his solo debut with ‘Spider’. Member Dino also released solo mixtapes ‘0 (ZERO)’ and ‘The Real Thing’ in 2017.

Apart from his mixtape, Vernon had also teamed up with Charli XCX for a remix of her 2022 single ‘Beg For You’. The reworked track, released in February, featured a new English-language verse from Vernon, and additional production from PC Music head A.G. Cook, in the form of more electronic flourishes to the original’s instrumentation.

That collaboration came shortly after a string of online interactions between both Charli XCX and SEVENTEEN, following suggestions from fans that the duo work together for a track.

Vernon, alongside his SEVENTEEN bandmates, are also set to perform additional shows in the Philippines and Indonesia as part of the Asian leg of their ‘Be The Sun’ world tour. The boyband is set to perform in Bulacan’s Philippine Arena on December 17, before heading to Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium for a show on December 28.