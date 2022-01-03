SEVENTEEN’s Woozi drops stunning music video for first solo song ‘Ruby’

Woozi of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN has released the music video for his first-ever solo single, ‘Ruby’.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2021

In the captivating clip, the singer-songwriter performs the funk-inspired English pop rock track on a flashing stage as a troupe of models walk circles around him. The video ends with Woozi performing a dramatic guitar solo while red lights shine on his bejewelled guitar strap.

“Baby girl you’re making me a beautiful jewel / Every time I look at you I keep turning red / I’m not going back, go colour me like you / My forbidden fruit / She got the ruby lips,” Woozi sings on the chorus. ‘Ruby’ was written, composed and arranged by the SEVENTEEN member, alongside frequent collaborators Bumzu and Park Ki-tae.

Advertisement

The release of ‘Ruby’ is expected to be accompanied by the next instalment of SEVENTEEN’s ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ interview and photo book series. The series had been launched in early 2021 when member Hoshi unveiled his first solo mixtape ‘Spider’.

At the time, Pledis Entertainment said that the series will “[commemorate] the releases of the SEVENTEEN members’ mixtapes”. Pledis had also added that “A new volume of [‘The Thirteen Tapes’] will be published each time a member releases their mixtape”, hinting at possible solo releases for all thirteen members of the group.

‘Ruby’ is the latest solo release from the various members of SEVENTEEN. Prior to the Christmas weekend, SEVENTEEN’s main vocalist DK surprised fans with a new solo holiday song called ‘You’re My Christmas’. Earlier this year, there were also releases by Vernon with ‘Bands Boy’ in November, and Jeonghan with Japanese and Korean versions of ‘Dream’ in September.