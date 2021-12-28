SEVENTEEN’s Woozi unveils title, release date for first-ever solo mixtape

SEVENTEEN member Woozi has revealed some details behind his upcoming solo mixtape.

Earlier today (December 28), the singer-songwriter announced that his first-ever solo mixtape, titled ‘Ruby’, will be released in a week’s time on January 3. The confirmation follows previous reports by South Korean news outlets, which claimed the singer would be release solo material next year that would show off a “different” side of himself.

The release will most likely be accompanied by the next instalment of SEVENTEEN’s ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ interview and photo book series, which was announced earlier this year when member Hoshi unveiled his mixtape ‘Spider’. According to Pledis Entertainment, the series will “[commemorate] the releases of the SEVENTEEN members’ mixtapes”.

Pledis had also added that “A new volume of [‘The Thirteen Tapes’] will be published each time a member releases their mixtape”, hinting at possible solo releases for all thirteen members of the group. However, the agency has yet to elaborate on when the rest of SEVENTEEN would be unveiling their solo projects at the time.

‘Ruby’ will be the latest solo release from the various members of SEVENTEEN. Prior to the Christmas weekend, SEVENTEEN’s main vocalist DK surprised fans with a new solo holiday song called ‘You’re My Christmas’. Earlier this year, there were also releases by Vernon with ‘Bands Boy’ in November, and Jeonghan with Japanese and Korean versions of ‘Dream’ in September.

Last week, HYBE announced the line-up of its 2022 Weverse Con, an upcoming concert featuring artists under its various labels. The show will feature performances from SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, BUMZU, Dvwn, fromis_9 and Lee Hyun.

In addition, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, whose management company Ithaca Holdings was purchased by HYBE earlier this year, will also appear virtually at the concert.