Sex, green slime and a violent alien – watch Brockhampton’s bizarre video for ‘SUGAR’

Brockhampton have released the music video for their single ‘SUGAR’, which features an array of unsettling images.

Directed by the band’s own Kevin Abstract and co-produced by the Safdie Brothers, the clip opens with a young couple having sex as an anthropomorphised sun watches on. Suddenly, a creepy alien with a human torso enters the bedroom and fatally shoots the man.

Advertisement

The track itself features on Brockhampton’s recent album ‘Ginger’ and follows the release of the visuals for song, ‘No Halo’.

Elsewhere in the clip we see Abstract pinned to a ceiling by green slime while Matt Champion raps with the devil.

In other news the US self-styled “boy band” recently announced their return to the UK and Europe for an extensive tour in 2020.

The rap collective will head to venues including London’s O2 Academy Brixton, Birmingham’s O2 Academy and Manchester’s O2 Apollo in May 2020.

In November Brockhampton also shared the trailer for new docuseries Keeping The Band.

The documentary appears to be a warts-and-all look at the band, with footage of live performances being contrasted against dramatic backstage rows.

Advertisement

“Y’all ain’t performing like performers right now. Y’all don’t look like performers out here. What are you doing?” bandleader Kevin Abstract remonstrates at one point in the clip.