Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock announces new solo album ‘Consequences Coming’

Sex Pistols‘ Glen Matlock has announced details of a new solo album called ‘Consequences Coming’.

The record is due out on April 27 via Cooking Vinyl, and being previewed today (January 27) by first single ‘Head On A Stick’.

Of the new single, Matlock said: “Peeved at the predictable but ultimately pointless political lurch to the right that has happened in the West over the past few years, one which has been aided and abetted by the vested interests of a client press, I put pen to paper and plectrum to guitar to compose a song that’s a call to arms, a wake up alarm and primal open your eyes scream.

“It might be easy to be wise after the event but some saw where we were headed and in the words of ‘Pete Seeger’ attempted to hammer out a warning. We always thought it can’t happen here but it sadly most definitely has and heads should justifiably roll…”

Listen to the new track below and see the artwork and tracklist for ‘Consequences Coming’.

1. ‘Head On A Stick’

2. ‘Consequences Coming’

3. ‘Magic Carpet Ride’

4. ‘Speaking In Tongues’

5. ‘Shine Off Your Shoes’

6. ‘Constant Craving’

7. ‘Step In The Right Direction’

8. ‘Something ‘Bout The Weekend’

9. ‘This Empty Heart’

10. ‘Face In A Crowd’

11. ‘Tried To Tell You’

12. ‘Can’t Be Myself With You’

13. ‘This Ship’

Discussing the creation of the new album, Matlock said: “The album was written and recorded in Britain over the last 18 months or so with a posse of seasoned but on point performers.

“All done during the debacle that is Brexit and the rise and fall of the turgid Trump episode in the US. These songs reflect my take on the whole sorry mess that has ensued.”

He added: “Now the wheels of the music business can sometimes move at a lugubrious, glacial pace, and sometimes the moment might be lost but seeing no break in the clouds or clear light at the end of the tunnel, surely the only demand on people’s lips should be that there are ‘Consequences Coming’ for the fat headed oafs who have foisted their asinine warped sensibilities on us.”

As part of his new record deal with Cooking Vinyl, two of his previous solo albums – 2010’s ‘Born Running’ and 2018’s ‘Good To Go’ – will also be reissued.

Elsewhere, Matlock is set to appear on Blondie‘s new album. The bassist previously stepped in for Leigh Foxx on Blondie’s April 2022 UK and US tour after Foxx suffered a back injury.

Now, the musician has been announced to play bass on the band’s follow-up to 2017’s ‘Pollinator’ while Foxx recuperates.