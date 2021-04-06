Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock thinks band could have made more albums

Sex Pistols‘ original bassist Glen Matlock has said the band “could have made another two or three albums” after ‘Never Mind the Bollocks…’.

The iconic punk outfit released their aforementioned sole studio album in 1977, before splitting up the following year after the departure of frontman Johnny Rotten (aka John Lydon).

Although bassist Sid Vicious died in 1979, the Pistols subsequently reunited on three occasions with Matlock involved (1996-2001, 2002-2003 and 2007-2008) but did not release any further records, aside from a few compilations and live projects.

Matlock – who formed the band in 1975 before leaving in 1977, when he was replaced with Vicious – appeared on a recent edition of Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt’s podcast Rockonteurs (released March 21).

“I think [Sex Pistols] would never have done 10 albums…,” he explained on the episode, which you can listen to in full below.

“It was never gonna happen, but we could have made another two or three albums I think.”

Opening up about his departure from the group, which occurred prior to the release of ‘Never Mind…’, Matlock spoke of his issues with the Sex Pistols’ manager Malcolm McLaren.

“I would say this, but I don’t think Malcolm ever understood that we were any good,” he explained.

“He really thought we was rubbish and he thought he was the bloke who was selling London Bridge – but we could play. I wanted to be in a band to play music, I like that side of it.”

However, Matlock decided to leave as he felt that he wasn’t being offered “an equal say” in the group. “It was coming to a head,” he said. “I didn’t like the way it was going.”

The 64-year-old musician said he “walked” because he “wasn’t being backed up” by his bandmates, adding that his “position became untenable”.

It comes after reports last month claimed that Sex Pistols were “over once and for all” due to the band becoming embroiled in a fresh lawsuit over royalties.

It was reported that Steve Jones and Paul Cook have launched a lawsuit against John Lydon and Glen Matlock for breach of contract, as the pair believe they are owed money. It is said the former Pistols members will now only communicate through their lawyers.

Cook ruled out any future reunion for the group last year, saying: “I can’t see it happening again for the Pistols and I don’t think anyone wants it to.”