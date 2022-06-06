Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock says he’s glad he’s out of the UK due to “terrible, turgid Tories”

Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock says he is relieved to not currently be in the UK due to “terrible, turgid Tories”.

Matlock is currently touring as part of Blondie’s live band, and was speaking to mark 45 years of his band’s notorious anti-monarchy hit ‘God Save The Queen’ as well as Danny Boyle’s new biopic Pistol.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think one of the things is that, you know, how worse off we would be if [Boris] Johnson was a president, that would be even worse.

“I’m really quite pleased to be out of England at the moment, the terrible, turgid Tories have just been getting on top of me.”

He added: “So to be touring, as I have been, I got asked very last minute to play with Blondie, we’ve been touring over here (in the US) and I just not long got back from Mexico, it’s been really quite refreshing to do something different and step outside and see how other people see us.”

On Saturday (June 4), Sex Pistols‘ ‘God Save The Queen’ was the biggest-selling single in the UK. The 1977 hit was reissued on Friday (June 3), and hit the top spot exactly 45 years after it was notoriously denied Number One. The protest song was officially released by the band via Virgin in May 1977. Despite being banned by the BBC, it reached number one on the NME chart and number two on the UK’s singles chart (the track was listed as a blank on the latter to avoid causing offence) though fans believed it was kept from top spot in purpose.

As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued this weekend, the song became the biggest-selling single in the UK for the very first time. The band also released a commemorative coin celebrating the song’s anniversary.