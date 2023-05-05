Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock to play intimate Coronation London show

Sex Pistols‘ Glen Matlock will play an intimate London gig on King Charles III’s Coronation night this Saturday (May 6).

The bassist, who co-wrote the punk rock band’s infamous anti-royalist song ‘God Save The Queen’, will perform at London’s 100 club to support the release of his new album, ‘Consequences Coming‘, which came out last week.

“I wonder what kind of warrant I’ll get?! Come on down to the 100 Club this Saturday and find out…,” the musician joked on Twitter.

Further details and a link to purchase tickets can be found here.

The musician will reportedly not be changing the words of Sex Pistols’ controversial song to ‘God Save The King’ because it apparently wouldn’t rhyme well (via RadioX).

Speaking about the creation of his recent solo record upon announcing the news, Matlock said: “The album was written and recorded in Britain over the last 18 months or so with a posse of seasoned but on point performers.

“All done during the debacle that is Brexit and the rise and fall of the turgid Trump episode in the US. These songs reflect my take on the whole sorry mess that has ensued.”

He added: “Now the wheels of the music business can sometimes move at a lugubrious, glacial pace, and sometimes the moment might be lost but seeing no break in the clouds or clear light at the end of the tunnel, surely the only demand on people’s lips should be that there are ‘Consequences Coming’ for the fat headed oafs who have foisted their asinine warped sensibilities on us.”

Elsewhere, Matlock is set to perform live with Blondie at Iggy Pop’s Dog Day Afternoon punk spectacular in London this summer.

The performance will also mark the first-ever UK appearance for Generation Sex – comprising Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X, as well as Sex Pistols‘ Steve Jones and Paul Cook.

In other Coronation news, Nick Cave recently defended accepting an invitation to this weekend’s ceremony, insisting that he is “not a monarchist”.