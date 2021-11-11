Sex Pistols’ John Lydon revealed as contestant on ‘The Masked Singer’

Sex Pistols‘ John Lydon was unmasked as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer last night (November 10).

In the latest episode of the show, which sees singers perform in costume while hiding their identity, Lydon was revealed to be The Jester.

During the show, he had covered Alice Cooper’s ‘School’s Out’ and more, while last night’s episode saw him share a version of American folk song ‘Man of Constant Sorrow’.

After the judges guessed that the person behind the mask of The Jester was Alice Cooper, The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar and more, Lydon was eventually unveiled.

Watch his performance of ‘School’s Out’ and his unmasking below:

Speaking to Billboard following his unmasking, Lydon revealed that he decided to appear on the show for his wife.

He said: “Someone contacted my manager and we discussed it and I thought it would be really good because it meant my lovely wife, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, might get a great sense of fun out of it if she managed to guess who it was.

“We’ve lived together for 47 years, Nora and I, so she must have some clues as to who I am and what I can get up to.”

Reflecting on his time on the show during his exit, he added: “We’ve only got one life, and you must explore all the possibilities and be limited by no one for no reason.”

Elsewhere, Lydon recently described his time in the Sex Pistols during the height of the band’s popularity as being “mostly hell on Earth”.

The singer has reflected in a new interview on the band’s heyday during the late 1970s, saying that the Pistols’ “soppy little pop songs” heightened their notoriety at the time.

“I don’t know that there was much glory. It was mostly hell on earth,” Lydon told the Metro newspaper’s Sixty Seconds column about the Sex Pistols’ first stint between 1975 and 1978.