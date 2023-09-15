Sex Pistols’ members sign publishing deal with BMG

Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Sid Vicious‘ estate have signed a new global publishing deal with BMG.

The deal includes the three members’ portion of credit for the legendary punk band’s entire catalogue.

In a statement, BMG said: “Sex Pistols are among the most important and recognisable rock bands in history, and their legacy is felt across fashion, art and society.”

The company’s VP in music publishing, Michael Howe, added: “Steve, Paul, and Sid’s works with Sex Pistols are among the most important cultural and creative music of the last half-century.

“Their impact on society and the performing arts is orders of magnitude greater than the group’s incredibly brief lifespan and recorded output would suggest. The band’s influence resonates as deeply today as it did in 1977.”

Jones added: “Where’s my money?!”

The news of the deal comes after John Lydon distanced himself from the Sex Pistols after accusing them of aiming to “cash in” on the Queen’s death.

In a thread shared on Twitter, Lydon’s band Public Image Ltd explained the former Pistols singer disavows any alleged activity linked to the band’s 1977 single ‘God Save The Queen’ which has gone ahead.

“John Lydon wishes to distance himself from any Sex Pistols activity which aims to cash in on Queen Elizabeth II’s death,” the statement began. “The musicians in the band and their management have approved a number of requests against John’s wishes on the basis of the majority court-ruling agreement.”

The latest outburst came after he hit out at his former bandmates’ new Danny Boyle-directed biopic series, calling them “dead wood” and questioning their talents.

Pistol, which premiereed on Hulu (and Disney+ where Hulu isn’t available) last year, is based off founding member Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from A Sex Pistol. The six-episode series is created and written by Craig Pearce.

Lydon branded the forthcoming show a “middle class fantasy” that “bears little resemblance to the truth” after claiming in 2021 that it was green-lit without his consent.