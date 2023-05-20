Sex Pistols to release ‘Anarchy In The UK’ 7″ replica single

Sex Pistols are set to release a new 7″ replica single of their legendary debut track ‘Anarchy In The UK’.

The band emerged with their anthemic and iconic debut single in 1976, going on to launch an unforgettable career.

On June 9, the track will be released on coloured vinyl for the first time ever, with the red vinyl single limited to 4576 copies.

The vinyl, released via the UMR label, comes along with the B-side track ‘I Wanna Be Me’.

Copies are able to pre-order now here.

Pre-order your copy now at https://t.co/IrnzdPFAa8

* Only available in the UK store. pic.twitter.com/cO4DWPLWgE — Sex Pistols Official (@sexpistols) May 18, 2023

Earlier this month, Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock played an updated version of ‘God Save The Queen’ to coincide with King Charles III’s coronation.

The show took place at London’s 100 Club to support the release of his new album ‘Consequences Coming‘. Announcing the gig, Matlock wrote: “I wonder what kind of warrant I’ll get?! Come on down to the 100 Club this Saturday and find out.”

Ahead of the show the bassist said that he would not be changing the lyrics to Sex Pistols’ iconic protest anthem ‘God Save The Queen’ because it was proving tricky to make the new lines rhyme. But it seems that Matlock found a way.

Introducing the reworked song, Matlock said it was for “one night only” before singing the opening line, “We’re gonna save the King/ It ain’t just old thing”.

Last year, Sex Pistols reissued ‘God Save The Queen’ to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.