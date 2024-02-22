Sexual abuse case dropped against Jimmy Iovine

The sexual abuse case against Interscope Records and Beats By Dre co-founder Jimmy Iovine has been dropped by the anonymous accuser, only identified as Jane Doe.

Last year, a summons against the music executive was filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County by attorneys for a woman identified as Jane Doe (per reports from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork).

Now, the unnamed woman has dropped the case according to a document filed in New York court on Thursday, February 15. Per Billboard, the case has been “discontinued in its entirety with prejudice,” meaning the woman cannot refile.

Doug Wigdor, the plaintiff’s lawyer, shared a statement with Billboard that read: “The matter was resolved to the satisfaction of the parties.”

While official documents were unavailable last year, it was reported that the summons alleged that the Jane Doe was “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation” in August 2007.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a rep for Iovine said in response to the allegations: “We are quite shocked and baffled by this alleged claim.

“This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

Iovine, 70, founded Interscope Records and served as chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M before moving over to Apple as part of a $3billion deal, which includes the acquisition of Beats By Dre, which he co-founded with Dr. Dre in 2014.

