Sexyy Red claims she got kicked off school premises for “smelling like weed”

Sexyy Red has aired her frustration on social media after allegedly being denied entry to a school after staff claimed she “smelled like weed” during a visit.

Earlier this week (April 3), the ‘SkeeYee’ rapper told her Instagram followers that she was upset with the treatment she faced while trying to enter a school after being invited

She said via her Instagram story: “So this school got me [to come here]. I came over and got cute to talk to the kids, give them the word of the day, and they pull[ed] me over and told me I smell[ed] like weed.

“They tried to pull me off of this school [so,] guess what? I’m coming back around this bitch,” she announced before returning to the school to meet fans in the parking lot. In other videos from her Instagram story, you can see students screaming the lyrics to Red’s most recent single ‘Get It Sexyy’ as the rapper danced with them through the sunroof of her car.

Advertisement

Under The ShadeRoom‘s blog post, many people queried why a school would invite Sexyy Red to talk to students. One user wrote that “this is weird behaviour” from Red and that her “music and content are not for children.” Another complained: “Schools not having books and supplies but Sexy Red appearances is… in the words of the youth… nasty work.”

One rationalised that “it doesn’t matter” whether Red was there or not as “the influence is there already.” They continued: “[The children] know the words. They know who she is. What can you say? Nothing! This is their generation, and what they like.” The user ended their comment by likening Red’s music to ’90s hit ‘Baby Got Back’ by Sir-Mix-A-Lot and H-Town’s ‘Knockin’ da Boots’.

Recommended

The backlash was similar to what the 26-year-old faced last year when visiting another high school. Sexyy Red responded to the public reaction by setting the record straight, tweeting that she was giving away “money for their haircuts” and “[hair] bundles for prom week.”

Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff https://t.co/YeTXPgNtHB — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 16, 2023

Last week, Sexyy Red dropped the music video for ‘Get It Sexyy’, which featured cameos from Soulja Boy, Tay Keith, Trippie Redd and more. Drake also played her love interest and the two did various skits together.

She also performed her Billboard Top 20 collaboration ‘Rich Baby Daddy‘ on stage with Drake at a recent stop of the ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?’ tour.

Advertisement

This week also saw Nicki Minaj tease that Red will feature on her latest viral track, ‘FTCU’ from her 2023 ‘Pink Friday 2’ album. “You got your verse for ‘FTCU’?” Minaj tweeted, “Finna drop the remix [Sexyy Red]. Left #PoundTown to #FTCU.”

You got your verse for #FTCU? Finna drop the remix @SexyyRed314_ 🎀🩷 Left #PoundTown to go #FTCU a remix for a remix ????? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 4, 2024

She ended the tweet asking if she and Red could do “a remix for a remix?” – referring to the duo working together on the remix of Red’s breakthrough hit ‘Pound Town’.

In other news, fans can see Sexyy Red perform at Lollapalooza 2024. Blink-182, Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, SZA, The Killers and more have been announced as headliners.