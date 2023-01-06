SF9’s Dawon helped save person in cardiac arrest by giving them first aid

SF9 member Dawon helped save a person who suffered cardiac arrest at a sauna by administering emergency first aid.

The agency FNC Entertainment released a statement yesterday (January 5) revealing that the idol had witnessed a person in cardiac arrest while he was at a sauna he frequents.

According to the statement, Dawon helped administer emergency first aid to the person, following instructions from paramedics over the phone. The patient was later handed over to paramedics who arrived at the scene.

The statement added that, following discussions with Dawon, FNC Entertainment decided to cancel the idol’s activities for the day. At the time, Dawon was set to attend a fan event along with the other members of SF9.

“We ask for the understanding of fans who likely feel disappointed at the sudden news of his absence and we will do our best so the artist can recover stability as soon as possible,” FNC Entertainment wrote in its statement, as translated by Soompi.

SF9 set to release new music with mini-album ‘The Piece OF9’ on January 9. The record arrives six months after the release of their eleventh mini-album, ‘The Wave OF9’, led by title track ‘Scream’.

The record will also see member Rowoon’s return to group activities, after sitting out of the album’s production and its promotion due to conflicts with drama filming and album preparation schedules.