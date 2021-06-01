SF9 to return with new music in July, FNC Entertainment confirms

South Korean boyband SF9 are set to make their first comeback of 2021 with a brand-new album next month.

On June 1, the group’s agency FNC Entertainment confirmed to Dispatch that the group are currently preparing brand-new music. “SF9 is making the final touches on their album with an aim to make a comeback in early July,” the agency stated, according to Soompi.

In a seperate statement to South Korean news outlet MBN Star, FNC revealed that the group have also “finished shooting their jacket photos and music video”. A source from the agency also shared that SF9 have been working on the album “for a long time”. A album title and exact release date are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

SF9 are currently competing on the Mnet reality TV series Kingdom: Legendary War. The group previously performed a steamy rendition of Taemin’s 2017 hit ‘Move’, which maintaining the sensual, minimalist vibe of the original song, but added new rap sections.

Fellow Kingdom: Legendary War contestants Stray Kids also recently attracted the attention of Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds following a Deadpool-themed performance, where they performed an epic mashup of their hit song ‘God’s Menu’ and BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’.

Besides SF9 and Stray Kids, Kingdom: Legendary War also features other K-pop boybands such as BtoB, THE BOYZ, ATEEZ and iKON.

Last month, member Yoo Taeyang of SF9, alongside some members of The Boyz and iKON, entered self-quarantine after coming into contact with a backup dancer who tested positive for COVID-19. All participants have since tested negative.