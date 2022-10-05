SF9 announce Seoul and North American stops for ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour in November

K-pop boyband SF9 have announced stops in Seoul and North America for their upcoming ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour, due to begin this November.

South Korean music label FNC Entertainment made the announcement of SF9’s forthcoming tour earlier today (October 5) via social media, where it dropped a list of dates and locations. The ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour will kick off with a three-night show in SF9’s home city of Seoul in November, before the group embark on a trek across the US with five shows scheduled in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles across November and December.

Venue and other specific show information have yet to be made publicly available by the organisers involved. While ticketing information for the tour’s US stops have also yet to be announced, tickets for the Seoul shows will reportedly be made available exclusively on South Korean ticketing provider MelOn Ticket, with more details to be made available on October 7, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Members Inseong and Youngbin are expected to remain absent from SF9’s forthcoming performances in Seoul and North America, as a result of their ongoing hiatus after enlisting for mandatory military service earlier this year in March.

It remains unclear at the time of publication whether FNC Entertainment has plans to add or announce further additions to SF9’s ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour itinerary. See the full list of SF9 tour dates below:

NOVEMBER 2022

Friday 18 – Seoul, South Korea

Saturday 19 – Seoul, South Korea

Sunday 20 – Seoul, South Korea

Wednesday 30 – New York, New York

DECEMBER 2022

Friday 2 – Chicago, Illinois

Monday 5 – Dallas, Texas

Thursday 8 – Denver, Colorado

Saturday 10 – Los Angeles, California

SF9’s freshly announced tour was announced in support of the band’s 11th mini-album ‘THE WAVE OF9’, which dropped in July. That record was led by the title track ‘Scream’, and marked SF9’s first domestic release of 2022. ‘THE WAVE OF9’ was preceded by their November 2021 mini-album ‘Rumination’, featuring lead single ‘Trauma’.

Bandmate Rowoon, who also starred in hit K-drama Tomorrow earlier this year, was also notably absent from the production, participation and promotion of ‘THE WAVE OF9’. The group’s label clarified that this was due to the singer-actor having faced “an inevitable situation in which he had to work on a tight schedule due to the combination of drama filming schedules during the long-running album production period” at the time. It is also unknown at the time of publication if his absence from SF9’s activities will carry forward to the group’s upcoming tour.