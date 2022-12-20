SF9 announce January comeback with ‘THE PIECE OF9’

K-pop boyband SF9 have unveiled plans to release a new mini-album in January.

On December 19, the FNC Entertainment act shared an intriguing poster on their social media accounts announced their forthcoming return with ‘THE PIECE OF9’ next month. To be led by the single ‘Puzzle’, SF9’s 12th mini-album is set to arrive on January 9 at 6PM KST. Details such as its track list are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The upcoming record will mark SF9’s first comeback since July 2022’s ‘THE WAVE OF9’, which they promoted as a six-member act. Members Inseong and Youngbin had started their mandatory military service terms back in March and are currently inactive, while Rowoon was unable to participate due to schedule clashes with a K-drama he was filming at the time.

According to Newsen, the idol-actor will be rejoining the group for the upcoming release. The members of SF9 participating in ‘THE PIECE OF9’ are: Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani.

Earlier this month, SF9 wrapped up their ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour in Seoul and North America. The group had kicked off the tour with a three-night residency in Seoul in November, before performing in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver across the last few weeks before wrapping up in Los Angeles on December 10.

