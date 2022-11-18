SG Lewis announces UK and Ireland headline tour for 2023

SG Lewis has announced a UK/Ireland and European headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available here.

The singer-songwriter and producer, whose second album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ is out in January, will hit the road in Europe next spring. Kicking off in Stockholm on March 17, the stint also includes gigs in Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.

Lewis is then due to touch down in Dublin on March 26 ahead of further shows in Leeds and Manchester. The tour will conclude with a headline concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on March 31.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT today (November 18) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

Check out the announcement post and the full list of dates below.

EUROPE 🌍 check your inboxes for the pre-sale link ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ni3QndZLLS — SG Lewis (@SGLewis_) November 17, 2022

SG Lewis’ European, UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

MARCH

17 – Slatkyrkan, Stockholm, Sweden

18 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 – Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany

21 – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – La Trabendo, Paris, France

26 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

28 – University, Leeds, UK

30 – New Century, Manchester, UK

31 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ is due for release on January 23 via PMR/EMI Records – you can pre-order/pre-save here. Following on from 2021’s ‘Times’, the upcoming LP has already been previewed by the songs ‘Infatuation’, ‘Vibe Like This’, ‘Call On Me’ and ‘Lifetime’.

Advertisement

In a previous statement SG Lewis explained that the album is “clearly split into two worlds”.

“‘AudioLust’ is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love,” he said. “The second half represents a much deeper, actualised, and fulfilled version of love. Songs fall on either half of the record.

“The bulk of the album was written across a series of intensive studio residencies in the height of the pandemic, with the help of some incredibly talented friends, and allowed me to explore myself as an artist in a way that I would never have dared before.”