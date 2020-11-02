Shaggy to bring Christmas to the beach on new album ‘Christmas in the Islands’

Shaggy is set to bring Christmas to the Caribbean this year, on new album ‘Christmas in the Islands’.

The new reggae-themed album is due out on November 20 via BMG, and sees the traditional album given a beach-bound Jamaican twist, recalling Shaggy’s childhood spent on the beach at Christmas time.

The album is set to feature guests including Ne-Yo, Joss Stone and more, and its first track ‘Raggamuffin Christmas’, featuring Junior Reid and Bounty Killer, is out now.

Shaggy explained: “Since I was a child, I can remember seeing tourists flock to Jamaica during Christmastime for some sun, fun, rum, and great parties! Our island is all about family, friends, food, great beaches, warm, welcoming people, and a strong culture, which is the perfect recipe for a joyous Christmas, so we decided to embody all of that into one album.”

He added: “We enlisted some of Jamaica’s leading, iconic artists to participate, and with guests like Ne-Yo and Joss Stone, who frequent Jamaica during the holiday season, we hope to transport listeners and share how we celebrate Christmas in the Islands!”

See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘Christmas In The Islands’ below.

01 No Icy Christmas feat. Sanchez

02 We Got Us feat. Shenseea and OMI

03 Take You to the Cool feat. Richie Stephens & Conkarah

04 Christmas In the Islands feat. Rayvon

05 Holiday in Jamaica feat. Ne-Yo & Ding Dong

06 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

07 Open Presents feat. Romain Virgo

08 Raggamuffin Christmas feat. Junior Reid and Bounty Killer

09 Christmas Time feat. Jamila Falak

10 12 Days of Christmas feat. Beenie Man and Craigy T

11 Warm & Easy

12 Sunny Celebration feat. Joss Stone

13 Catch Myself Some Rays feat. CARYS

14 Love When It’s Christmas

15 I’ll Be Home for Christmas



Shaggy’s new Christmas album will follow the release of ‘Hot Shot 2020’, a recent reimagining of his classic 2000 album, shared for its 20th anniversary and inspired by a new generation of listeners recently discovering his music via TikTok.

Reviewing ‘Hot Shot 2020’, NME wrote: “Ultimately, ‘Hot Shot 2020’ is just not as interesting, fun or even simply as weird as you imagine it could be. Shaggy said that he wanted to “bring different vibes [and] explore some sounds we’d never tried before” while still “retaining [the songs’] original energy”.

“Instead, he’s found himself stuck in a hinterland somewhere between the two. That being said, though, you’ve got to say the original songs still slap.”