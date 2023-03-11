Shakira celebrates 14 Guinness World Record wins with ‘Fallon’ performance

Shakira has celebrated a string of Guinness World Record wins with a performance of ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The diss track, aimed at Shakira’s former partner Gerard Piqué, was released in January and quickly became the most watched Latin song on Youtube.

As it stands, ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ has racked up over 400million streams on Spotify and 411million views on YouTube.

Yesterday (March 10) Shakira took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the song alongside Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap – check it out below.

Speaking to Fallon ahead of the performance, Shakira revealed that the team-up originally came about because her kids told her to work with Bizarrap. “‘Mum, you’ve got to collaborate with Bizarrap. You have to get on a song together because you guys are going to be number one.’”

Shakira went on to reveal that her son even sent a voice note to her manager to set-up the collab.

Yesterday (March 10), the Guinness World Records also confirmed that Shakira had achieved an additional 14 records.

As it stands, ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ is the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours (14,393,324), the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours (63,000,000), the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube (2 days and approximately 22 hours), and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week (80,646,962).

Shakira also achieved the following records:

First female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track

Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

First female artist to replace herself at No.1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart

Most cumulative weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

Most No.1s on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart

Most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist

“I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish,” Shakira commented on Instagram earlier this year.

“I want to embrace the millions of women who stand up to those who make us feel insignificant. Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hand when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows,” she added.

Meanwhile her ex, Gerard Piqué has responded to the track by signing a partnership with Casio, who are used as a diss in the viral track.