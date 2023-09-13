Shakira crowdsurfs as she collects Video Vanguard award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira crowdsurfed as she collected the Video Vanguard award at the 2023 MTV VMAs, which are taking place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center tonight (September 12).

The Colombian star performed at the ceremony before picking up the trophy, delivering an extended medley featuring some of her biggest hits in both English and Spanish.

Among the setlist were the likes of ‘She-Wolf’, which was sat in a cave, Rauw Alejandro collaboration ‘Te Felicito’, ‘Ojos Asi’, her verse from Karol G’s ‘TQC’, ‘Whenever, Wherever’, ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, and her recent viral hit ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’.

Wyclef Jean introduced the star as she collected the award, calling her a “one-of-a-kind voice”. “I want to share this award with my fans, who always support me through thick and thin,” Shakira said moments later. “Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles.”

shakira performing a medley of her hits at the vmas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AUav9jDzTg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 13, 2023

In Spanish, she added: “This is for my people. The Latin American people inside and outside of this country, thank you for inspiring me and injecting me with so much power and will to keep going. I love you.”

Shakira is the first South American artist to win the Video Vanguard award. She joins the likes of Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears in being honoured with the award.

Elsewhere at the VMAs, Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Olivia Rodrigo followed him with a rendition of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Get Him Back!’, recreating elements of the video for the former track.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also gave their new collaboration ‘Bongos’ its live premiere, while Doja Cat aired three songs from her upcoming new album ‘Scarlet’. Nicki Minaj used her performance to preview ‘Pink Friday 2’ with a clip of an unreleased song and Demi Lovato brought rock versions of some of her pop hits to the show.

Stray Kids made their first appearance at the MTV VMAs, performing a remix of ‘S-Class’ and collecting the Best K-pop award.

*NSYNC reunited for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop, while the pop star praised her collaborator Jack Antonoff when picking up Song Of The Year. “We will continue making music until 2089,” she joked.

Other performances still to come include Fall Out Boy, Måneskin, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta, and more.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.