Shakira posts cryptic video after Gerard Piqué goes public with new girlfriend

Shakira has posted a cryptic video after her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, went public with his new girlfriend on social media.

The Colombian pop star and the footballer started dating in 2011 and had two sons together. They announced their split last summer.

After Piqué posted a photo with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, on Instagram last week (January 26), Shakira uploaded a video to her own account on the social networking site. In the split-screen clip, she lip-synced along to her recent diss track ‘BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53’.

In the caption, she wrote, “Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue”, which translates to: “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue.” As Billboard points out, those words are similar to the lyrics in the diss track: “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

‘BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53’ is Shakira’s recent collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarrap, which took aim at Piqué. “Good luck with my so-called replacement / I don’t even know what happened,” she sings in the song. “You’re acting so weird, I don’t even recognise you / I’m worth two 22-year-olds / You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

The song drew huge, immediate interest and racked up 63.5million views in 24 hours on YouTube, becoming the most-watched new Latin music video in the platform’s history.

“I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish,” Shakira commented on Instagram after the song achieved big success. “I want to embrace the millions of women who stand up to those who make us feel insignificant. Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hand when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows.

“They are my inspiration. And this achievement is not mine but everyone else’s. We gotta get up 70 times 7. Not as society tells us, but in the way we know best, which serves us to get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who need us and hope in us.”

Piqué later responded on a Twitch stream, saying that he had a “big announcement” to make. “Casio have given us watches,” he told viewers, a clear reference to Shakira’s “you swapped a Rolex for a Casio” line. “The Kings League has come to an agreement with Casio… I’m being serious.”