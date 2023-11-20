Shakira resolves tax evasion dispute with Spanish authorities

After two charges of tax evasion in Spain, Shakira has now settled the long-running dispute with the authorities.

The agreement comes after the singer was alleged to have avoided paying taxes over a number of years by using an offshore company based in a tax haven.

The charges of tax fraud were first issued back in July 2021, when Barcelona prosecutors claimed Shakira should have been paying taxes as she was living in Spain for a substantial period between 2012 and 2014.

A second wave of allegations arose two months ago when she was again charged with tax evasion in Spain. This time, the prosecutors claimed that Shakira had failed to pay 6.7million euros (£5.8 million) in tax on her income in 2018.

In total, the Spanish tax authorities alleged that she owed €14.5million (£12.6 million) in tax, and she was set to stand trial this month. If convicted, she reportedly faced up to eight years in prison as well as a large fine.

Now, in a new statement, Shakira has confirmed that she has resolved the debate with the Spanish authorities and ultimately decided not to take the matter to court due to the “emotional toll” it would have on her.

“Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others. That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel,” the statement began.

“Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, tax authorities in Spain pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquillity for years at a time.

“While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favour, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight,” she added.

“I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love – my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about. I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career.”

Shakira has strenuously denied all allegations since they first arose in 2021. She also maintained that her fiscal residence at the time was in the Bahamas – describing the claims as “fictional” and claiming that she had paid what she owed.

Previously, her representatives stated that the Spanish Tax Office, was “continu[ing] to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case”.

The exact details of the resolution between the singer and the authorities have not been disclosed, although the artist did refer to the dispute in her viral hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions 53’.

The song, which was thought by some to hit out at her ex-husband Gerard Pique, mentions (as translated into English) being left with “your mum as a neighbour, the press at the door and a debt with the taxman.” The Spain-based Pique was not involved in the tax charges made against Shakira.

In other Shakira news, last month the singer shared her thoughts about the use of AI in songwriting – stating that she thinks that it would be “hard” for the technology to imitate her.