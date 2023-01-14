Shakira responds to success of song mocking ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira has responded to the success of her new single, in which she takes aim at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

The singer collaborated with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap on ‘Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53’, in which she mocks Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, who is 12 years his junior.

The track broke a YouTube record, becoming the most viewed Latin song in the platform’s history. It was also streamed on Spotify 14.4million times in 24 hours, making the biggest debut for a Spanish language song in history.

Advertisement

Now, Shakira has reacted to the song’s popularity on Instagram. “I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish,” she wrote.

“I want to embrace the millions of women who stand up to those who make us feel insignificant. Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hand when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows.

“They are my inspiration. And this achievement is not mine but everyone else’s. We gotta get up 70 times 7. Not as society tells us, but in the way we know best, which serves us to get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who need us and hope in us.”

In the track, Shakira sings that “I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” adding: “You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.” She also declares that “a she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies” (in reference to her own 2009 single) and “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you”.

The song also makes reference to Shakira’s current troubles with the Spanish revenue authorities. The singer is set to face trial in Spain for tax evasion after being accused of failing to pay $13.9million (£13m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014 and using shell companies to conceal her income. Shakira denies the claims, describing them as “fictional”.