Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Piqué breaks YouTube record

A new song by Shakira in which she ridicules her former partner Gerard Piqué has broken a YouTube record.

The song has been viewed over 63million times on YouTube in 24 hours, which makes it the most watched new Latin song in the platform’s history.

Shakira and Piqué, who is a footballer, separated last year after over a decade together. They have two children. Piqué has since begun a new relationship with a 23-year-old woman, Clara Chia, who is 12 years his junior.

In the song, a collaboration with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, Shakira sings that “I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” adding: “You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.” She also declares that “a she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies” (in reference to her own 2009 single) and “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you”.

Check out the track below:

The song also includes punning references to Piqué and his new girlfriend, as well as a mention of Shakira’s mother-in-law, the media and her ongoing issues with the Spanish revenue authorities. “You left me with my mother-in-law as a neighbour, with the press at my door and a debt to the taxman,” she sings.

The singer is set to face trial in Spain for tax evasion after being accused of failing to pay $13.9million (£13m) in taxes between 2012 and 2014 and using shell companies to conceal her income. Shakira denies the claims, describing them as “fictional”.

The track is the first song Shakira has featured on since the Black Eyed Peas track ‘Don’t You Worry’ alongside David Guetta last year.