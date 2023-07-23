Shakira under investigation for alleged tax fraud

Shakira is being investigated for alleged tax fraud in Spain for the second time.

The singer was first charged with tax fraud in July 2021, when Barcelona prosecutors alleged she should have been paying tax because she was living in Spain for over half the year between 2012 and 2014.

She allegedly owes authorities $13.9million (£13m). Shakira has maintained that her fiscal residence at the time was in the Bahamas and described the claims as “fictional”, saying she had paid what she had owed.