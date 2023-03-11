Shakira’s viral hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ was inspired by Depeche Mode

Shakira has revealed that her viral hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ was actually inspired by Depeche Mode.

Speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap explained that the day before he went into the studio with Shakira, he made two potential beats for their collab.

Shakira then went on to explain how she was instantly drawn to one of the instrumentals. “It reminded me of Depeche Mode,” she said.

If you listen to [‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’], it’s got a little bit of that cool, dark undertone. I love Depeche Mode. They’re my favourite,” she continued.

“I usually have this physical, visceral reaction to music. If you see me two-stepping, things aren’t right,” said Shakira. “I know when a song works because I suddenly start moving. It usually results in my hips moving.

“Are you telling me that your hips…don’t lie?” asked Fallon.

“They don’t lie. They don’t ever,” replied Shakira. “I know when a song is right when they start to move.

“I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up from this dream. It’s unbelievable,” she said about the success of the song. “People really connect to music when it’s real, it’s genuine and it comes from a real place. The song has become an anthem for so many women. I’ve had a very rough year after my separation and writing this song has been so important to me. It’s been a way to channel my emotions.”

Elsewhere during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Shakira performed ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ shortly after it was confirmed she had broken 14 different Guinness World Records.

Speaking to NME recently, Depeche Mode spoke about their 1987 track ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ appearing on HBO‘s The Last Of Us.

“That was nuts,” frontman Dave Gahan said. “We didn’t expect that. It’s like it’s our time again and you can feel it in the air. It’s amusing to me, because we’ve fucking worked hard and we’re getting this weird recognition again of, ‘This band are important and cool and they deserve to be here’.”

Streams of ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ saw a 220.5 per cent increase in the US alone thanks to its inclusion in the closing sequence of the hit apocalyptic show’s pilot.

Gahan continued: “It’s incredible that we got that boost. We’re fortunate in that we seem to attract a young audience anyway. With each record there are 20-year-olds getting into it. But that’s just one track – I hope that anyone who discovered that song would be interested to get into everything else we’ve done.”

The band are set to release new album ‘Memento Mori’ on March 24. It’s the first Depeche Mode’s first record since 2017’s ‘Spirit’ and their first since bandmate Andy Fletcher died at the age of 60 in May 2022.