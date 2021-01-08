Shame announce ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ UK tour

Shame have announced a new set of UK tour dates to accompany the release of their new album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’.

The London five-piece will release their latest LP next Friday (January 15), following on from their 2018 debut ‘Songs Of Praise’.

Shame are set to embark on a UK tour in November in support of ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, kicking off in Cardiff on November 9 and including stops in Birmingham, London, Sheffield, Glasgow and more.

Shame’s headline tour is set to conclude on November 26 in Bristol. You can see the dates in full below.

November 2021

9 – Tramshed, Cardiff

10 – The Mill, Birmingham

12 – Electric Brixton, London (sold out)

13 – Electric Brixton, London

15 – CHALK, Brighton

16 – Waterfront, Norwich

17 – Leadmill, Sheffield

19 – Beckett’s, Leeds

20 – QMU, Glasgow

21 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

23 – Junction, Cambridge

24 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

25 – Arts Club, Liverpool

26 – SWX, Bristol

Tickets for Shame’s UK tour in November go on general sale next Friday at 10am from here.

Speaking about their new album – which has already been previewed with the tracks ‘Alphabet’, ‘Water In The Well’, ‘Snow Day’ and ‘Nigel Hitter’ – Shame frontman Charlie Steen said that it emerged after last year’s coronavirus lockdown proved to be a difficult adjustment for the band, having spent the last few years touring.

“When you’re exposed to all of that for the first time you think you’re fucking indestructible,” Steen said. “After a few years you reach a point where you realise everyone needs a bath and a good night’s sleep sometimes.

“You become very aware of yourself and when all of the music stops, you’re left with the silence. And that silence is a lot of what this record is about. The common theme when I was catching up with my mates was this identity crisis everyone was having. No one knows what the fuck is going on.”