Shame announce two surprise shows in London tonight

Shame have announced details of two surprise shows that they’ll be playing in London tonight (August 26).

The London band, who released their second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ earlier this year, made the last-minute announcement on their Twitter account this morning.

“To our beloved little London Town – we are excited to announce we are playing not one but two surprise shows in the capital tonight,” Shame wrote in their first tweet, before revealing details about the two gigs.

Shame will first play at The Old Blue Last as part of So Young Magazine‘s festival, with free tickets available here. The band will then play at Fabric later tonight as part of VICE IRL, tickets for which can be found here.

Later in the night we then take on the mighty Fabric for the @VICEUK IRL London Party, expect sweating torsos and inordinate amounts of glitter. Tickets available here: https://t.co/DMPT4TngDS pic.twitter.com/VE0nqMzGLB — shame (@shamebanduk) August 26, 2021

Shame will embark on a UK tour in November in support of ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ – you can see those live dates below.

November 2021

9 – Tramshed, Cardiff

10 – The Mill, Birmingham

12 – Electric Brixton, London

13 – Electric Brixton, London

15 – CHALK, Brighton

16 – Waterfront, Norwich

17 – Leadmill, Sheffield

19 – Beckett’s, Leeds

20 – QMU, Glasgow

21 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

23 – Junction, Cambridge

24 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

25 – Arts Club, Liverpool

26 – SWX, Bristol

The band will also head out on a US tour in February, with dates set in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville and more.

Shame recently released their ‘Born In Luton Remixes’ EP, featuring reworkings of the ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ track by the likes of Parquet Courts‘ Austin Brown.