Shame announce two surprise shows in London tonight

"Expect sweating torsos and inordinate amounts of glitter"

By Sam Moore
Shame
Charlie Steen of Shame performs during Standon Calling 2021 on July 24, 2021 in Standon, England. (Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Shame have announced details of two surprise shows that they’ll be playing in London tonight (August 26).

The London band, who released their second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ earlier this year, made the last-minute announcement on their Twitter account this morning.

“To our beloved little London Town – we are excited to announce we are playing not one but two surprise shows in the capital tonight,” Shame wrote in their first tweet, before revealing details about the two gigs.

Shame will first play at The Old Blue Last as part of So Young Magazine‘s festival, with free tickets available here. The band will then play at Fabric later tonight as part of VICE IRL, tickets for which can be found here.

Shame will embark on a UK tour in November in support of ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ – you can see those live dates below.

November 2021
9 – Tramshed, Cardiff
10 – The Mill, Birmingham
12 – Electric Brixton, London
13 – Electric Brixton, London
15 – CHALK, Brighton
16 – Waterfront, Norwich
17 – Leadmill, Sheffield
19 – Beckett’s, Leeds
20 – QMU, Glasgow
21 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle
23 – Junction, Cambridge
24 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
25 – Arts Club, Liverpool
26 – SWX, Bristol

The band will also head out on a US tour in February, with dates set in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville and more.

Shame recently released their ‘Born In Luton Remixes’ EP, featuring reworkings of the ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ track by the likes of Parquet Courts‘ Austin Brown.

