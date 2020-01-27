Shame confirm they have finished work on their second album

Shame have confirmed that they’ve finished work on their anticipated second album.

The London band, who released debut album ‘Songs of Praise’ in January 2018, teased that the record was “incoming” in a new Twitter post.

“Album 2, c’est fini. Incoming…,” they captioned a snap of several Polaroid stills that showed them hard at work in the studio.

In March last year, Shame debuted three new songs as part of a successful crowdfunding campaign to save the Soho venue The Social.

They played ’No Name’ – now titled ‘Exhaler’ – and another newbie, reportedly titled ‘Human For A Minute’.

It’s already been confirmed that Shame will play the first-ever Wide Awake Festival this summer, joining the likes of Dream Wife, Shame and Goat Girl.

The new one-day event, which is due to take place at London’s Brockwell Park, promises to welcome artists across “leftfield indie, post-punk, electronica, techno, jazz” on June 5.

In a five-star review of their debut ‘Songs of Praise‘, NME described the record as “lovably sarky and sordid work from the fantastic south London band.”

“This is a band with a real sense of showmanship, as those who have witnessed Shame’s sweat-slicked live shows will know. It’s this that makes ‘Songs Of Praise’ utterly invigorating.”