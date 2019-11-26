Shame, Dream Wife and more for London’s brand new Wide Awake Festival

From the minds behind Field Day

Field Day organisers have shared the line-up for the first-ever Wide Awake Festival – with the likes of Dream Wife, Shame, and Goat Girl among those set to perform.

The new one-day event, which is due to take place at London’s Brockwell Park, promises to welcome artists across “leftfield indie, post-punk, electronica, techno, jazz” on June 5, 2020.

From those behind some of the capital’s best intimate venues – including Moth Club and The Shacklewell Arms – Wide Awake “aims to provide a distinctive counter-culture experience like no other London-based festival.”

Performing on the day will be Black Midi, The Comet Is Coming, Crack Cloud, Daniel Avery, Drab Majesty, Dream Wife, Girl Band, Goat Girl, Lena Willikens, Los Bitchos, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Minimal Violence, Proteus, Shame, Sheer Mag, Snapped Ankles, and Surfbort. Further acts will be announced closer to the date.

Festival director Marcus Weedon says: “We’re thrilled to be putting on an event with an ethos that doesn’t really exist at an outdoor festival in London at the moment. It’s great to give bands like black midi, Shame and Goat Girl that have grown out of the South London scene a festival gig in their back garden.

“We’re proud to provide a platform for so many great up-and-coming bands. And stay tuned, we’ve got some surprises in store before the summer.”

More information and ticket details can be found here.

As well as championing independence, Wide Awake has also outlined its commitment to achieving a sustainable and environmentally-friendly event. There will be a ban on single-use plastic on the site, ethically sourced food on offer to fans, compostable plastic and cutlery, and more.

Over the summer, Dream Wife revealed they had finished writing their second record. “Oooo looks like we’ve written a whole new album,” they wrote on Instagram.