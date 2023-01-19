Shame’s new album features a hidden cameo from Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers has a hidden cameo on Shame’s upcoming third album ‘Food For Worms’, the band told NME in a new interview.

The south London band spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story ahead of the release of the new record.

Speaking about the song ‘Adderall’, Shame revealed that the track features a special, secret appearance from their Dead Oceans labelmate Bridgers. “We thought the song had an American edge to it, and thought it would sound nice with a woman’s voice,” drummer Charlie Forbes said.

“By chance, she was recording in the same studio as us, and one day we did a trade where Josh went and did some tambourine on her new track, and she came in and did the vocal line on our track – which you can’t actually hear at all.”

Asked if the band had been able to hang out with the indie star since social distancing measures were lifted, he added: “We went to an afterparty at her mum’s house after we played in LA. There was an in-house tarot reader, sushi, vegan Mexican food and tequila cocktails.”

Check out the full Big Read cover interview with Shame here, where they also talk about the making of ‘Food For Worms’ with super-producer Mark ‘Flood’ Ellis, honing their work ethic, and breaking through writer’s block by returning to their old stomping ground of Brixton Windmill for a secret show of entirely new material.

‘Food For Worms’ is released on February 24. The band debuted new tracks from the record in November at a special launch gig on a boat in the River Thames, which NME described as the band’s “ideal setting: intimate, loud and chaotic”.

Earlier this month Shame shared the latest single from the upcoming record in ‘Six-Pack’. Frontman Charlie Steen described the track as being “essentially the opposite of a Room 101; instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you”.

“Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”