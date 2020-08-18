Shame are now expected to release their new album in 2021.

Work on the follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘Songs of Praise’ was finished, according to the band themselves, back in January.

According to Secretly Group — who manage Shame’s label Dead Oceans — fans can now expect the record to materialise in 2021.

Advertisement

Speaking to Music Week, Secretly Group’s Europe MD Hannah Overton acknowledged that the coronavirus lockdown “has been difficult” for Shame, but suggested that new music from the band could still be released this year.

“We’re really excited to be able to put out new music from them, and they’ve been working really hard on an album,” Overton said. “Lockdown has been difficult for them, because obviously they’re a brilliant live band and should have been playing this summer.

“I really hope they will be able to play some live shows, if not towards the end of this year then definitely next year. There will be more music coming from them really soon.”

Praising Shame’s success so far, Overton described them as “a brilliant live band”.

“We signed them when they were still teenagers, and their live show was awesome – they were just the most exciting and best unsigned live band I’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

“It’s very rare to see a young band who are that good live.”

Back in June, Shame interviewed Mel B for their YouTube series Shamestation.