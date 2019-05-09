Shame to play last minute show at The Great Escape tonight

South London heads to the seaside.

Shame are heading down to Brighton for a last minute show at The Great Escape tonight.

The South London band will play the Fender Next stage, located at The Old Market in Hove. Doors will open at 5.30PM, with entry to the 500 capacity venue being open to Great Escape ticket-holders on a strictly first-come-first-served basis.

It comes as the band continue to tease the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed debut ‘Songs of Praise’ at their live shows. In March, they debuted three new songs at a fundraising gig for Soho’s The Social.

After tearing through ’No Name’, now titled ‘Exhaler’, they returned for another newbie, reportedly titled ‘Human For A Minute’.