Shame to play last minute show at The Great Escape tonight

South London heads to the seaside.
Shame are heading down to Brighton for a last minute show at The Great Escape tonight.
The South London band will play the Fender Next stage, located at The Old Market in Hove. Doors will open at 5.30PM, with entry to the 500 capacity venue being open to Great Escape ticket-holders on a strictly first-come-first-served basis.
It comes as the band continue to tease the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed debut ‘Songs of Praise’ at their live shows. In March, they debuted three new songs at a fundraising gig for Soho’s The Social.
The release date or further details for Shame’s second record is not yet known, though the band are planning a number of US and European tour dates throughout summer 2019.
In a five-star review of ‘Songs of Praise’, NME wrote: “This is a band with a real sense of showmanship, as those who have witnessed Shame’s sweat-slicked live shows will know. It’s this that makes ‘Songs of Praise’ utterly invigorating.”
The Great Escape begins today and continues until Saturday evening.