Shame reschedule intimate UK tour dates

Shame have announced new dates for a planned run of intimate socially-distanced gigs, which were originally due to take place last month.

The small venue shows in support of the group’s second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ were first announced last November, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today (March 24) Shame announced that the shows will now take place across May and June.

“shame don’t cancel shows baby,” the band said. “Fill your veins with the good juice, cleanse your soul of scepticism and get some tickets for live music.”

Shame will play:

MAY

Wednesday 26 – Manchester, Yes

Thursday 27 – Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

Saturday 29 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Sunday 30 – Blackpool, Bootleg Social

JUNE

Tuesday 1 – Glasgow, SWG3

Wednesday 2 – Huddersfield, The Parish

Thursday 3 – York, The Crescent

Saturday 5 – Middlesborough, Town Hall

Sunday 6 – Derby, The Venue

Monday 7 – Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre

Wednesday 9 – Bedford, Esquires

Thursday 10 – Milton Keynes, The Crauford Arms

Saturday 12 – Brighton, Chalk

Monday 14 – St. Albans, The Horn

Shame’s already-announced run of full capacity shows are still set to take place in November as planned.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Shame shared a new concert film called Live In The Flesh online.

The footage features the band’s live-streamed show from London’s Electric Brixton in January, performed to mark the release of ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, which came out four days prior.

Shame are also set to perform as part of BBC Radio 6 Music Festival’s virtual 2021 edition this weekend (March 26-28), on a bill that also includes gigs from Michael Kiwanuka, Laura Marling and Bicep.