Shame share thoughtful new single ‘Adderall’

Shame have shared a final preview of new album ‘Food For Worms’ – listen to ‘Adderall’ below.

The band’s third album will come out on Friday (February 24) via Dead Oceans, and has been previewed so far by the tracks ‘Fingers Of Steel’ and ‘Six Pack’.

Discussing ‘Adderall’, one of their most reflective and soft tracks to date, frontman Charlie Steen said: “’Adderall’ is the observation of a person reliant on prescription drugs. These pills shift their mental and physical state and alter their behaviour, it’s about how this affects them and those around them.

“It’s a song of compassion, frustration and the acceptance of change. It’s partly coming to terms with the fact that sometimes your help and love can’t cure those around you but, as much as it causes exasperation, you still won’t ever stop trying to help.”

Listen to ‘Adderall’ below.

In a recent NME Big Read cover story ahead of the release of the new record, Shame revealed that ‘Adderall’ features a hidden cameo from the band’s labelmate Phoebe Bridgers.

“We thought the song had an American edge to it, and thought it would sound nice with a woman’s voice,” drummer Charlie Forbes said.

“By chance, she was recording in the same studio as us, and one day we did a trade where Josh went and did some tambourine on her new track, and she came in and did the vocal line on our track – which you can’t actually hear at all.”

The band are set to head out on a huge UK and European tour later this month, including a London date at Troxy (moved from the shuttered Brixton Academy) – you can find tickets here and see the dates below.

FEBRUARY 2023

28 – Dublin, Button Factory

MARCH 2023

1 – Dublin, Button Factory

3 – Glasgow, SWG3

4 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

5 – Leeds, Stylus

7 – Sheffield, Leadmill

8 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

9 – Bristol, SWX

11 – Manchester, New Century

12 – Cardiff, Tramshed

14 – Nantes, Stereolux

15 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

16 – Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey

18 – Lisbon, LAV

19 – Madrid, Nazca

20 – Barcelona, La 2 de Apolo

22 – Nimes, Paloma

23 – Milan, Magnolia

24 – Zurich, Plaza

26 – Munich, Technikum

27 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

28 – Hamburg, Markthalle

30 – Oslo, Vulkan

31 – Stockholm, Debaser

APRIL 2023

1 – Copenhagen, VEGA

4 – Cologne, Gloria

5 – Brussels, AB

6 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

28 – London, Troxy