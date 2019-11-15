"Their work is vitally important"

Shame, Sleeper, IDER and Whenyoung are to perform a show in support of mental health charities CALM and Mind next month.

The gig is in memory of booking agent Chris Meredith, who lost his battle with depression in September. The bands will perform at London’s O2 Academy Islington on December 1.

Meredith was said to have been instrumental in helping Sleeper get back out on stage when the Britpop band reformed in 2018.

Sleeper said: “Chris Meredith was a big part of the Sleeper story, bringing us back to the live circuit after twenty years away. He was an absolute gem, a champion of female artists, and we’ll miss him hugely. We’re taking part in this gig for Mind and CALM because they do such amazing work breaking down the stigma of mental health issues and helping people in crisis. Their work is vitally important. Perhaps now, more than ever.”

IDER, meanwhile, performed at Meredith’s festival Neverworld and the booking agent had a long association with Whenyoung before their current inception.

Simon Gunning, CEO of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) added: “As an organisation that has always worked closely with the music community, we’re proud to partner with ATC Live to honour the memory of Chris Meredith. It’s great to have the support of such brilliant artists in raising awareness of the services that are available to anyone who may be struggling, and donations contribute towards the operation of CALM’s free and anonymous helpline and webchat which are open every day, 5pm-midnight.”

Tickets for the event, priced at £20, go on sale at 10am on November 19 here. £6 from every ticket sold will be donated to each charity, CALM and Mind.

