Listen to Shame’s atmospheric new single ‘Snow Day’

Shame have shared a new single called ‘Snow Day’ – you can listen to it below.

The track will appear on the South London band’s highly-anticipated second album, ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, which arrives on January 15 via Dead Oceans.

Following on from ‘Water in the Well’ and ‘Alphabet’, ‘Snow Day’ is accompanied by a grainy, seasonal lyric video filmed by Starkie Reay.

In a press release, singer Charlie Steen said that the song serves as “the pivotal moment” of Shame’s forthcoming record, which presents themes of “the subconscious and dreams”.

“[It’s] a song about love that is lost and the comfort and displeasure that comes after you close your eyes, fall into sleep, and are forced to confront yourself,” he continued.

Steen previously revealed that ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ emerged after the first coronavirus lockdown proved a difficult adjustment, with the band having spent the last few years on the road.

“When you’re exposed to all of that for the first time you think you’re fucking indestructible,” he said. “After a few years you reach a point where you realise everyone needs a bath and a good night’s sleep sometimes.

“You become very aware of yourself and when all of the music stops, you’re left with the silence. And that silence is a lot of what this record is about. The common theme when I was catching up with my mates was this identity crisis everyone was having. No one knows what the fuck is going on.”

Shame are due to embark on a socially distanced UK tour next February in support of ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ – see the full schedule below.



February

2 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

3 – Teesside University, Middlesbrough

5 – YES, Manchester

6 – SWG3, Glasgow

8 – The Crescent, York

9 – The Parish, Huddersfield

10 – Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

12 – Bootleg Social, Blackpool

13 – Empire, Coventry

14 – The Venue, Derby

17 – The Corn Exchange, Cambridge

18 – Esquires, Bedford

20 – Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

23 – The Horn, St Albans

24 – Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

27 – Chalk, Brighton