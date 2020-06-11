GAMING  

Shamir drops new single ‘On My Own’

Taken from his forthcoming "commercial-sounding" album

By Jackson Langford
shamir bailey youtube 2020 on my own
Shamir in the 'On My Own' video. Credit: YouTube/Shamir Bailey

Shamir has returned to his pop roots with the release of his new single ‘On My Own’. Listen to the track below:

‘On My Own’ premiered on Rolling Stone yesterday (June 10), and is the first taste of his forthcoming album. Shamir described the album to Rolling Stone as his “most commercial-sounding” album since his 2015 debut ‘Ratchet’.

“I wrote ‘On My Own’ last summer after a breakup as a way to remind myself that while it sucked to lose someone I was getting used to, at least I’m an introvert,” Shamir told Rolling Stone.

“But considering the pandemic, it’s also morphed into an accidental quarantine anthem, especially for the people who live alone like me.”

The music video for the song, which also premiered on Rolling Stone, was shot in various locations around Shamir’s house, fittingly by himself.

Shamir has remained prolific in recent years with various independent releases, including his sixth album ‘Cataclysm’ that dropped in March.

Shamir also the forthcoming record will be his first to feature multiple producers. For ‘On My Own’, he enlisted the help of Diet Cig and Hop Along collaborator, Kyle Pulley of Thin Lips.

Despite last year launching his own record label Accidental Popstar, Shamir has confirmed that this new album will be released independently.

