Shamir unveils booming new single, ‘Running’

Shamir is steadily building up hype towards the release of his forthcoming new album, and today (August 28) he’s delivered yet another taste of it in ‘Running’.

‘Running’ marks the third cut we’ve heard from Shamir’s new self-titled album, due out Friday, October 2. It follows the previously released singles, ‘On My Own‘ and ‘I Wonder‘.

In addition to the release of the song, which tackles toxic friendship and gender dysphoria, Shamir has also shared an animated video to accompany it. Watch it below.

“’Running’ is a song I wrote about a time in my life when I was a part of a toxic friend group where I was the only non-cis person,” Shamir explained in a press statement.

“The song is from the perspective of me now realizing how much it affected my mental health after being a few years removed and realizing how much I was dulling myself down so I did not stick out any more than I already did — and also how that directly made me experience gender dysphoria for the first time ever.”

Shamir previously revealed that the new album will be his most pop-friendly and commercial sounding since his 2015 debut album, ‘Ratchet’.

The self-titled album will be Shamir’s second of 2020, following on from ‘Cataclysm’ which dropped back in March.