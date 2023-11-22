Shane MacGowan returns home after being released from hospital

Shane MacGowan’s wife has shared that her husband has been released from the hospital and will be returning home.

The Pogues frontman’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, took to X/Twitter to share a photo of MacGowan in a hat and scarf preparing to head home. “Shane got out of the hospital!” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

She continued: “We are deeply and eternally grateful to all of the doctors and nurses and staff at St Vincent’s it’s the best! And special thanks to Tom Creagh and Brian Corscadden for your help.”

The announcement of MacGowan’s hospital discharge comes days after Clarke’s previous update in which she shared that she hopes he will be home by Christmas. “Shane is feeling much better today! I am so grateful to everyone who is willing him to get home for the Christmas!,” she wrote on X/Twitter on November 17.

In July, it emerged that the Pogues singer was recovering in hospital after being admitted to intensive care for an unspecified health issue. He has remained in hospital since June.

On November 14, Clarke shared another update on her husband’s condition and shared a photograph of him, writing: “Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now. Hang in there!”

Clarke disclosed that MacGowan’s bandmates in The Pogues, including Spider Stacy and Terry Woods, had visited him in the hospital recently.

In a previous post on Instagram, Clarke also shared a photo of her sharing a kiss with her husband while in the hospital, along with a lengthy caption addressing her “terrifying fears of loss”.

“Love is the most beautiful and powerful thing that we can experience as humans but love can also feel painful, especially if you are afraid of losing a person or anything else that you love,” she wrote. “The really really big challenge that we all face is to go beyond what our minds think are the limits of love and what love really is.”

In October, MacGowan shared a message to his fans via his wife, who wrote on X: “Shane is praying for peace and love for everyone in the world”.

He was hospitalised in early December 2022 with an infection but was released home in time for his birthday on Christmas Day and for the New Year celebrations. He shared a message to his fans on December 3, 2022, saying: “Hi friends, I’m sitting here suffering from encephalitis.”

Encephalitis is a rare condition that causes the brain to become swollen. It can be life-threatening and requires urgent treatment. Symptoms include loss of movement and difficulty speaking.