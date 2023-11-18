Shane MacGowan’s family hopeful he will be home from hospital soon

Shane MacGowan’s wife has shared an update on her husband’s condition, saying that she hopes he will be home by Christmas.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday (November 17), she wrote: “Shane is feeling much better today! I am so grateful to everyone who is willing him to get home for the Christmas!”

In July, it emerged that the Pogues singer was recovering in hospital after being admitted to intensive care for an unspecified health issue. He has remained in hospital since June.

Shane is feeling much better today! I am so grateful to everyone who is willing him to get home for the Christmas! ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ ⁦@poguesofficial⁩ ⁦@EtainsDream⁩ pic.twitter.com/7x3heVEvTZ — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) November 17, 2023

Earlier this week (November 14), MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke shared another update on her husband’s condition and shared a photograph of him, writing: “Love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now. Hang in there!”

Clarke disclosed that MacGowan’s bandmates in The Pogues, including Spider Stacy and Terry Woods, had visited him in the hospital recently.

In a previous post on Instagram, Clarke also shared a photo of her sharing a kiss with her husband while in the hospital, along with a lengthy caption addressing her “terrifying fears of loss”.

I just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone who has been messaging me and ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ and thank you 🙏 ⁦@spiderstacy⁩ and Terry Woods for coming to visit him ❤️love and prayers for everyone who is struggling right now ❤️hang in there! pic.twitter.com/9OrUdgPxEd — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) November 14, 2023

“Love is the most beautiful and powerful thing that we can experience as humans but love can also feel painful, especially if you are afraid of losing a person or anything else that you love,” she wrote. “The really really big challenge that we all face is to go beyond what our minds think are the limits of love and what love really is.”

In October, MacGowan shared a message to his fans via his wife, who wrote on X: “Shane is praying for peace and love for everyone in the world”.

He was hospitalised in early December 2022 with an infection but was released home in time for his birthday on Christmas Day and for the New Year celebrations. He shared a message to his fans on December 3, 2022, saying: “Hi friends, I’m sitting here suffering from encephalitis.

Encephalitis is a rare condition that causes the brain to become swollen. It can be life-threatening and requires urgent treatment. Symptoms include loss of movement and difficulty speaking.