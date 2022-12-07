Shane MacGowan’s wife shares health update after Pogues singer was hospitalised

Shane MacGowan‘s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, has shared an update on the Pogues frontman’s condition after he was admitted to hospital last Friday (December 2).

Clarke took to Twitter on Monday (December 5) to announce that the singer had been hospitalised. She elaborated on his condition in an interview with the Irish Mirror, telling fans not to “get too worried” and that she’s “sure he’ll be fine”.

Yesterday (December 6), Clarke provided another update, thanking fans who had sent well wishes to the former Pogues bandleader. “He is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok,” she wrote. “I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

MacGowan has experienced health issues on and off again over the last decade, including a fracture to his pelvis in 2015, which necessitated the use of a wheelchair and left him with ongoing mobility issues. The same year, following years of oral health and dentistry complications, he was fitted for a new set of teeth and titanium implants in his jaw. The following year, MacGowan was hospitalised with hip pain compounded by pneumonia.

Earlier this year, during an interview with the Spectator to promote his debut art book, The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold, MacGowan outlined what a day in his life currently looks like, saying it starts with him waking “in a sumptuous hospital bed in the flat”.

“I’m not a morning person, but I am glad to be alive, so I’m grateful to wake up. I have beautiful carers who come and get me out of the bed and into the lime green chair. Usually someone tries to get me to do or talk about something,” MacGowan continued.

“Sometimes people visit, or we go out to dinner, or sometimes I end up in hospital. If I don’t end up in hospital, I thank Jesus and His Holy Mother and all the saints and angels.”