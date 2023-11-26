Shane McGowan’s wife shares photo celebrating fifth wedding anniversary

Shane McGowan’s wife has shared a photo celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary just days after McGowan was released from hospital.

Victoria Mary Clarke married McGowan in 2018 after years together as a couple. In recent years, McGowan has suffered from health issues and recently ended a long stint in hospital after being diagnosed with encephalitis last December.

Encephalitis is a rare condition that causes the brain to become swollen. It can be life-threatening and requires urgent treatment. Symptoms include loss of movement and difficulty speaking.

In an Instagram post today (November 26), Clarke shard an image of the pair on their wedding day. “One of my favourite pictures of our wedding which was five years ago today,” she wrote in the caption.

“Getting to Copenhagen was quite an achievement and I suppose just getting through some of the stuff that we all went through to get to be still alive was a massive achievement!

“It was a beautiful thing to feel so much love,” Clarke added.

You can see the post here:

Clarke has been keeping Pogues fans up to date with McGowan’s health issues by sharing frequent updates on her social media. On October 22, she posted a photo of MacGowan smiling from his hospital bed on her Twitter/X account, relaying the message he wanted to share. “Shane is praying for peace and love for everyone in the world” read the tweet.

She then followed up with another photo of the singer the following day with a caption that read: “Shane says thank you for your lovely messages and prayers!!!”

In an update posted on Wednesday (November 22), Clarke posted an image of MacGowan smiling in a hospital bed wearing a scarf and bobble hat on X/Twitter.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Shane got out of the hospital! We are deeply and eternally grateful to all of the doctors and nurses and staff at St Vincent’s it’s the best!”

Earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen made a surprise visit to McGowan ahead of his shows in Ireland.

Shared in an update on Twitter, Clarke captured an image of the two musicians during Springsteen’s visit. “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss,” she wrote in the caption, tagging the two. “Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!”